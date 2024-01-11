'It keeps me sober going around talking to folks': Tom Arnold to share his story of recovery in Sarasota

He’s a writer, an actor and, as a comedian, Tom Arnold knows how to make others laugh.

"I grew up in Ottumwa Iowa, on a farm. I swear to God my childhood, everyone said if you do everything right and get really lucky you will end up in Sarasota, Florida. A lot of the successful people ended up in Sarasota," he told FOX 13.

Pictured: Tom Arnold

On Friday, Arnold will be taking the stage in Sarasota for a serious matter.

READ: Bay Area pediatric patient determined not to let cancer win as he gears up for second battle

"When I was a kid we didn’t talk about mental health, alcoholism, abuse. We didn’t talk about anything. This is a fantastic organization," he shared.

The 64-year-old is the keynote speaker for The Sunshine From Darkness "Inspiring Hope" dinner.

Arnold will share his road to recovery from addiction.

"Part of the disease is it isolates you and I know that certainly myself, there was a point in the 80s where I went ‘oh I cannot do drugs in front of people’. I didn’t go well I need to quit drugs and drinking, I just can’t do it in front of people, so it’s a very dark place and same with mental health," said Arnold.

READ: Dementia among younger people is linked to 15 factors, major study reveals

Arnold’s mother was an addict. His own sister was dubbed ‘the queen of meth.'

Now six and a half years sober, Arnold said it’s something he works on every day.

"You can work through it and find the light which I have to do every day. Every day, I wake up and say my most important job is to be in a good mood in front of my kids," he said.

Sunshine From Darkness was started by Lee and Bob Peterson after a family member was diagnosed with a severe mental illness.

"We don’t want people to hide in the shadows. Sometimes it’s because of fear or anxiety, sometimes it’s because they don’t know who to go to or talk," said Amie Austin with Sunshine from Darkness.

READ: American Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage as nationwide blood donors hit all-time low

The non-profit works to bridge gaps in local funding for mental health and addiction treatments, while working to reduce the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction.

"There’s a variety of reasons that keep us in the shadows, and we don’t want to keep them in the darkness," said Austin.

For Arnold, sharing his journey has become part of his healing.

"It keeps me mentally healthy, it keeps me sober going around talking to folks. I’m honored to be there," he said.

For more information, click here.