“It looks like a giant lawnmower just went through town,” Mayfield resident says

Timothy Townsend and his wife were supposed to celebrate a friend’s birthday party on Friday night, but were forced to stay in because of weather.

After 9 p.m., it started to get really bad.

Fortunately, Townsend and his wife are OK. They live in Mayfield, Kentucky, about four miles from where the powerful storm produced a tornado.

"My home is fine, the way to town on this side of town is fine, but the minute you get into town and the downtown, it is absolutely it’s destroyed, it looks like something, like a war zone, that’s the only word I can describe it, like a devastating war zone, like a bomb went off," said Townsend.

He moved to Mayfield from Tampa about a year ago.

"From Irma to this, like one of the biggest hurricanes to one of the biggest tornadoes, it’s insane," Townsend said.

A damaged building following a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Liam Kennedy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

They drove around after the storm. He says the place he calls home is now unrecognizable.

"It looks like a giant lawnmower just went through town," he continued.

He says people in the community are now reaching out to those impacted by offering free tree-removal service, generators, and welding services.

"Just pray for the town of Mayfield and anybody else who was affected by this massive natural disaster," Townsend added.

