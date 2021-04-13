It’s back: Sun ‘n Fun makes its return to Lakeland

After a cancellation last year and a postponement this year, Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo organizers are making up for lost time.

The event finally returns to Lakeland will return and will last for six days. It will feature hundreds of exhibits, dozens of forums and workshops, and air shows by some of the best performers in the business.

Of course, it wouldn't be Sun 'n Fun without the Blue Angels. They will be celebrating their 75th anniversary with all new F-18 Super Hornets. Guests will also get a chance to see the return of Fat Albert -- affectionately known as Burt. Fat Albert is an ex-Royal Air Force C-130J.

It’s all happening at Lakeland Linder Airport. Tickets start around $45, but event organizers said tickets purchased for the 2020 Sun 'n Fun will be honored this year.

All guests are encouraged to wear face coverings and keep their groups at least 6 feet apart.

This year's Sun 'n Fun event was originally scheduled for March 31 through April 5.

The cancellation of the 2020 event put the Sun ‘n Fun in a financial hole. Officials said 80% of its budget comes from the event, and the funds pay for teens to learn to fly and prepares them for careers in aviation and aerospace.

However, two fundraising events during the year -- an air and space online expo, and a holiday fly-in and car show -- helped keep the organization going, along with federal COVID-19 relief funds.

LINK: For information about the 2021 fly-in, visit Sun 'n Fun's website.

