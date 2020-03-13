Sun ‘n Fun will be postponed to May, city officials say

article

Lakeland city officials said the annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo will be postponed until May. The decision is part of an effort to halt large gatherings and slow the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

The city made the announcement Friday morning. The new dates for Sun ‘n Fun is tentatively set for May 5-10.

On April 17, city officials said they will reassess and determine if the event will need to be postponed again “depending on the virus an what happens between now and then.”

The event was originally scheduled for March 31 through April 5.

