'It's been a blessing': Pinellas Park Marine turns paralysis into a global adaptive sports empire

The Brief Marine veteran Mike Delancey founded Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch in Pinellas Park after a sniper's bullet left him paralyzed in Iraq. The adaptive gym trains athletes every Tuesday and Thursday night at the Lealman Exchange Center, boasting a world-ranked wheelchair rugby team. Injured service members and community athletes say the competitive program builds confidence, restores camaraderie and saves lives across Tampa Bay.



What started as an effort to keep injured veterans active has grown into an internationally recognized adaptive sports powerhouse right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Every Tuesday and Thursday night, the Lealman Exchange Center comes alive as adaptive athletes train—with Marine veteran Mike Delancey watching proudly from the sidelines.

Pinellas Park adaptive sports mission

The backstory:

While patrolling in Iraq with the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines India Company in 2006, Delancey was struck and critically wounded by a sniper’s bullet.

He lost consciousness for six weeks while doctors in Germany repeatedly warned his father, who was in Washington at the time, to prepare to say goodbye.

Delancey survived the injury, though he lost the use of his legs. Rather than retreat from public life, he and his father opened the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch in Pinellas Park in 2015 to give fellow injured veterans a dedicated space to stay active and connected.

"I was trying to yell out 'I’m hit,' but nothing was coming out. For the next month and a half I don’t remember anything. My dad was in D.C. at the time and when I was in Germany they kept saying to get ready to come by and say goodbye to your son," Delancey said.

Wheelchair rugby world rankings

By the numbers:

Global dominance: WWAR’s wheelchair rugby team is currently ranked No. 1 in the world .

Multi-sport success: Their wheelchair basketball, handball, and softball teams are all ranked in the Top 10 .

Customized training: Delancey’s adaptive gym is specifically outfitted for athletes in wheelchairs, creating a space focused on strength, confidence, and camaraderie.

Tampa Bay veteran recovery stories

What they're saying:

Active Army Ranger Master Sgt. Mike Haley lost control of his leg following a spinal cord injury and initially resisted returning to a wheelchair. He eventually found a new competitive drive through the program.

"So it wasn’t a returning to who they were before, but realizing that you can embrace something new," Haley said.

Athlete Linas Pagano, who uses a wheelchair due to complications from polio after growing up in Lithuania, credits the ranch with giving his life new fulfillment.

"We all have struggles and fight demons, and adaptive sports is one of the biggest highlights of my life in who I am today," Pagano said.

One veteran told Delancey the program did not just save his marriage, it saved his life. After joining the rugby squad and committing to fitness, that veteran went on to earn a spot on Team USA.

Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch future

Big picture view:

Nearly two decades after the combat injury that altered his trajectory, Delancey views his paralysis not as a tragedy, but as a catalyst for lasting community impact.

"As we get older we wonder what kind of impact we’d have, and I’d never have made that kind of impact had I not gotten hurt... I pretty much go where the wind takes me, and it’s been a good ride," Delancey said.

Helping our veterans

What you can do:

Residents and veterans looking to get involved or learn more about the adaptive sports programs can visit the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch website.