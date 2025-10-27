'It's eye opening for them': Tampa school gives back to community with Love Thy Neighbor program

The Brief Cambridge Christian School gives fifth and sixth grade students a chance to help fellow students at another school with food donations. Their ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ program has been around for ten years and became a great partnership between Cambridge and Oak Grove Elementary. Students are proud they can give back and help, no matter their age.



Cambridge Christian School in Tampa is giving back to the community in their own way, teaching fifth and sixth graders about helping their neighbor through the ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ program.

What they're saying:

It's a mission that's close to Elizabeth Schneegold's heart.

"Working at both schools, for me to be able to see that positive impact and lasting impact on children here and at Oak Grove," she said.

Now working at Cambridge Christian School, she remembers her time at Oak Grove Elementary and how some students struggled.

"When I taught there, I had a few children who didn't have food on the weekends," she explained. "We had backpacks on Friday and fill them with food, and they bring it back on Monday."

She saw just how far a food donation could go with the program.

She added, "being able to share that with students here that kids on weekends don't have much."

What we know:

The students at Cambridge collect food donations for the food pantry at Oak Grove. When it's donation time, they also foster relationships with the other students.

FIfth grader Pilar Davison said, "we read stories for them, talk to them."

It's not just the elementary school benefiting from their partnership either. Students at Cambridge Christian learn some important life lessons.

"Some people don't have food and are hungry, they're on the streets," Davison added. "It's good to give all you can."

They're proud they can give back and help no matter their age.

Fifth grader Emily Steed explained, "I feel like we're kids and do things for the community and others even though we're younger."

Big picture view:

School leaders said it's all about laying the groundwork, showing the students that serving others is an important part of life.

"It gives our students the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ, be part of our community in a different way, and go beyond the walls of Cambridge," Lower School Principal Tracy Moss said.

Which is a lesson worth a lifetime.

"It's eye-opening for them to work with these kids and spend time with them and foster that relationship," Schneegold said.

What's next:

The fifth and sixth graders at Cambridge Elementary are part of the Christian Student Leadership Council, and they don't just focus on their initiative.

They also go to nursing homes around Christmas, singing and spending time with the elderly.