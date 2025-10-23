‘Musicians on Call’ brings bedside visits to Tampa

The Brief A group of musicians is helping hospital patients heal by bringing the magic of music to their bedside. ‘Musicians on Call,' has performed more than 6,000 visits. The group is looking for musicians who would be willing to perform as well as volunteers to help coordinate visits.



At perhaps their darkest and toughest time, an intimate bedside performance can have wondrous healing powers for patients and Florida native Michael Ray knows that as well as anyone.

The singer/songwriter has four number one hits and more than a billion streams of his songs, such as "Whiskey and Rain" and "Think A Little Less," and enjoys his bedside performances as much as his arena shows.

"We get to see people having a good time at concerts, but you really see the impact that music can have with these room visits," he said. "It may be the first time they've smiled and not thought about what they're going through."

The backstory:

He started his hospital visits in Nashville, flew to Las Vegas for hospital visits after the deadly Route 91 Harvest Music Festival and through ‘Musicians on Call’, has since performed over 6,000 visits.

Ray came to Tampa joining the non-profit organization ‘Musicians On Call’ as they announced they're bringing their program to Tampa. They have been providing hospital patients nationwide with the healing power of music from musicians like Ray for more than 25 years and hope to now have weekly performances in Tampa at HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

"We are so excited to have Michael and ‘Musicians on Call’ partnering with us here in Tampa," Ned Hill, CEO of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, said. "We think this will significantly enhance the experience our patients will have here."

Hospital staff get treated as well. Ray performed four songs in the hospital lobby for nurses, doctors and medical staff.

He now lives in Nashville, but is originally from Eustis, Florida, where both of his parents were paramedics, so he has a soft spot for each of them as well.

"They come here, and they take time out of their own lives to be here for other people. So, it's a special thing when you can shine a light on the real heroes," Ray explained.

‘Musicians On Call's’ Director of Artist Relations Torianne Valdez, who is from Tampa, says she's living her dream job.

"It feels so good to play your little part in the community, especially through music," Valdez explained.

Both of her parents were music educators in Hillsborough County and recently retired.

"I've been on hundreds of hospital visits and the magic you see in those rooms can transform a patient. It means the world," she shared.

Ray recently brought his first patient to tears, giving him a tearful hug and thank you.

What's next:

Valdez says more of that is to come and they're looking for musicians who would be willing to perform as well as volunteers to help coordinate visits.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about Musicians on Call.