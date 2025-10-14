Eagles Feed the Flock: How Brandon High is erasing hunger in Tampa Bay

The Brief Brandon High School's student-led food pantry has grown from a small collection in the media center to a full-fledged operation serving 50 to 70 local families every Friday. More than just a resource, the pantry is a powerful learning experience for students who staff it, teaching them empathy, responsibility, and how to create a non-judgmental space for their peers and community members to get basic needs met.



What began with a few donated groceries—often bought by teachers and supportive community members—quickly evolved as staff listened to their students. They realized the biggest barrier to success for many students wasn't a lack of motivation, but a lack of basic needs.

The backstory:

The pantry rapidly outgrew its initial space, becoming a robust, dedicated resource run primarily by student volunteers.

Now, on the Brandon High campus, shelves are stocked and refrigerators are full, serving not just students, but also their families and even staff.

Community School Resource Teacher Lauren Leto explains that the goal is to ensure families have their basic needs met, noting, "Everybody is one situation away from something happening where they might need assistance." The school's commitment is comprehensive; they also run a separate pantry for clothing and can make special appointments for families facing emergencies.

For parents like Bianca Lopez, the pantry provides essential peace of mind. She visits about once a month, explaining it helps her "not fall behind or get to that point where I’m stressed about how to feed my kids" when surprise bills hit. Crucially, the location and student involvement make the experience convenient and comfortable.

Dig deeper:

The most transformative aspect of this initiative is the student ownership. Students stock the shelves, carry groceries, and most importantly, work to remove the stigma of asking for help.

Michael Atie, a student volunteer, sees his role as one of normalization and reassurance: "When I help another student, it’s like showing them it’s okay—it’s not embarrassing or weird to ask for help... you’re just getting what you need."

Anastasia Velazquez brings a deep sense of empathy to her work, driven by her own family's past needs: "I like knowing that there was a time where I needed this... and I want to be that person for other families sometimes."

Teacher Lauren Leto credits the students with making the pantry a success because "They know the 'why' behind it," understanding the greater purpose of helping their peers.

The pantry is now supported by major community partners, including Feeding Tampa Bay and BayCare, underscoring its significant role as a community lifeline. The program is a powerful example of young people choosing to show up for their community rather than looking away from others' struggles.

What's Right With Tampa Bay

What you can do:

Want to support the Brandon High School Food Pantry and similar efforts in your area? Here’s how you can help.

Donate Non-Perishable Items: The pantry accepts donations of canned goods, dried pasta, rice, and hygiene products. Contact Brandon High's main office to find out their current highest-need items. Volunteer Time: If you're local, ask about opportunities to help with organizing, stocking, or bagging groceries. The students are the core, but adult volunteers can offer vital support. Support Local Food Banks: Organizations like Feeding Tampa Bay are partners in this effort.