Non-profit cleans homes for veterans and cancer patients in honor of founder's brother: 'One less burden'

The Brief Joanne Braccio owns a cleaning company and created the non-profit ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ in honor of her late brother who died of cancer. She gives back to disabled veterans, cancer patients and the elderly, giving them the option to stay in their home later in life. They take cleaning donations, where someone can buy one cleaning for 90 dollars, or other monetary donations.



A woman in St. Petersburg is giving back to her community by making sure veterans, cancer patients, and the elderly have a clean home to live in.

Joanne Braccio founded her nonprofit, Love Thy Neighbor, after seeing firsthand what her brother went through as he battled cancer.

Local perspective:

One of her clients is Chuck Barker. The disabled Navy veteran spent four years in service, something he remembers fondly.

"I didn't appreciate it when I was young, in the 60s," Barker explained. "Now, I look back, and it was a wonderful experience."

After serving the country, he came home, worked for decades and met the love of his life. However, when she passed a year and a half ago, his life changed.

He said, "it's difficult to say the least. Living with someone for 54 years it's not something you get over with."

It left him lonely and wondering how he was going to take care of his home. That's when he met Braccio.

"I told him look, we got a deal for you. Do a deep cleaning the first time and then four free cleanings," Braccio remembered. "He broke down crying, I can't believe you're doing this for me."

The backstory:

Braccio started her non-profit out of love and loss. Her brother served the country and died from cancer. She saw firsthand what a clean home could do for someone.

She explained, "it's one less burden we want to take off their plate."

The organization helps cancer patients, military veterans and seniors with household chores. But it's not just about that. They connect clients with businesses to help them with other tasks, making sure they can stay in their homes.

"Some of the 90-year-old houses I visited, they wanted to live and die in their home," Braccio said. "I think they needed it, and I wanted to give them that wish."

She said there's no greater feeling than changing someone's life. And, it's a mission Chuck Barker appreciates more than anything.

Making A Difference:

"I can't do everything, I have medical problems," Barker explained. "It means a lot having someone come in and do things I can't do."

Which gives him a clean slate to start this new chapter in his life.

Barker said, "thank God for our wonderful people in this world who reach out to veterans and the elderly, it makes a difference."

What you can do:

‘Love Thy Neighbor’ takes donations. You can donate a cleaning, which is about 90 dollars for a two-hour cleaning. You could also send a monetary donation.

You can click here to donate.