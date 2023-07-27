It's Shark Week every day at the Florida Aquarium

As Shark Week continues to enthrall viewers worldwide, FOX 13 News went on a local adventure to uncover the wonders of sharks in our very own backyard.

The Florida Aquarium proved to be the perfect destination, offering a captivating experience that shed light on the importance of Tampa Bay as an essential estuary for these marine predators.

Sharks are essential for Florida's ecosystem.

"We'll, it's Shark Week every day here at the Florida Aquarium," shared resident shark expert, Eric Hovland.

Hovland shared fascinating insights into the mysterious world of sharks.

READ: Drone video captures shark hunting off Long Island beach

"Some of those sharks you may encounter are anything from our smallest of the hammerheads, the Bonnet head sharks, right up to bull sharks, black tips, spinner sharks, the Atlantic, sharp nose and nurse sharks that we have right here at the Florida Aquarium," Hovland explained.

From astonishing behavioral patterns to crucial roles in the ecosystem, their knowledge leaves visitors in awe of these apex predators.

Many different sharks call Florida waters home.

"There's a few other sharks that might come through the region seasonally some of the big stars. The top echelon of great whites and tiger sharks make their way seasonally into the Keys up into the bay and if you're really lucking, and we here about these in the news, whale sharks the biggest fish ever in our oceans at 30, 40, 45 feet plus," said Hovland.

READ: Drug-addicted 'cocaine sharks' may be devouring dumped drugs off Florida coast

Notably, Tampa Bay plays a significant role in the life cycle of various shark species. As a vital breeding ground, the bay serves as a nurturing haven for baby pup sharks, providing the ideal mangrove estuaries as nurseries for their growth.

Preserving these environments is important because Tampa Bay’s conservation efforts contribute to the survival and well-being of these magnificent creatures.

Sharks play an essential role in our ecosystem according to Florida Aquarium experts.