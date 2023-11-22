'It's very suspicious': Florida man vanishes, vehicle found abandoned in Palmetto

A 42-year-old man vanished without a trace, and now, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help in finding him.

Tobias Hallin's family told deputies that he was traveling to Manatee County for business just as he had done in the past. But, detectives said there haven't been any reporting sightings of him in a week.

Authorities said he is now being considered missing and endangered.

"It’s very suspicious, because it doesn’t seem to make sense why someone would travel from South Florida to up here, never make it home, and we find the vehicle has been left there," said Randy Warren with MCSO.

According to deputies, his vehicle was found in the 4500 block of Old US 41 North in Palmetto. Surveillance cameras show Hallin at a Publix in Doral on November 14 before deputies said he traveled to Manatee County for business.

"Our questions are what everybody else is asking. ‘Where is he now? What would cause somebody to walk away from their vehicle, leave personal items behind?’" said Warren.

Friends and family across the country and world are spreading word of his disappearance.

"From what we’ve learned from his family, he’s in international business finance and doing a lot of business deals all over the world," said Warren.

Hallin’s Instagram profile lists Stockholm, Miami, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Detectives have met with his family, and as part of their investigation, they are looking into his phone records and online activity. They are hoping to find any connections to bring Hallin home.

"We want to know what businesses dealings were going down so that we can see if there is a connection there," said Warren. "Was there somebody that he was supposed to meet that maybe we are familiar with? somebody in Manatee County that we can reach out to? Anybody in the Tampa area that might have had contact with him and that’s the information we’ve been actively searching for."

Hallin is 6'3" and 210 pounds with blonde hair, investigators said. Officials said the situation becomes more concerning with each day that passes.

Anyone with information on Hallin's disappearance is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.