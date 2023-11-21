Search underway for missing, endangered man last seen nearly a week ago: Manatee deputies

article

Investigators are continuing to search for a man who is being considered missing and endangered after his car was found in Palmetto.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said there haven't been any reported sightings of 42-year-old Tobias Hallin in nearly a week. He also hasn't been in contact with his family, authorities said.

According to deputies, his vehicle was found in the 4500 block of Old US 41 North in Palmetto and his family has not heard from him since November 14.

READ: Armed burglary suspect shot to death by Pasco County resident: Deputies

Hallin is 6'3" and 210 pounds with blonde hair, investigators said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and what led to Hallin's disappearance, and officials said the situation becomes more concerning with each day that passes.

Anyone with information on Hallin's disappearance is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.