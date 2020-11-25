'It's working!' Video shows wildlife crossing bridge built for them to get across highway safely

It almost looks like a scene out of 'The Lion King.'

A bridge built just for wildlife to help them get across the interstate safely in Utah is reportedly working.

The Utah Division of Wildlife posted video to Facebook of the project, showing all sorts of animals, including deers, bears and squirrels, crossing the bridge over the highway.

"It's working!" the government organization wrote. "Thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah State University for monitoring the Parley's Canyon wildlife overpass this year. As you can see, the 2nd year of this overpass has been successful at helping wildlife safely migrate over busy Interstate 80 and helping motorists be much safer as well. Please keep off of this overpass. Thanks!"

The animals-only bridge, built in 2018, is located over I-80 near Salt Lake City. It reportedly cost $5 million. The purpose is to keep wildlife from getting hit by speeding cars and trucks.

“It just makes everybody feel great that it’s getting used,” Scott Root, the central region outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources told the Salt Lake Tribune last year.