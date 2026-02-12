St. Pete nurse turns pandemic pastime into booming DIY jewelry bar business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as a pandemic pastime has turned into a creative business, helping others make their own sparkle.
The backstory:
During the COVID-19 lockdown, a St. Petersburg nurse picked up jewelry-making as a hobby to pass the time.
Soon, demand for her handmade earrings exploded online and at Bay Area markets.
That growing passion led to the opening of Hello Myrrh, a DIY earring studio where anyone can craft their own earrings in a hands-on experience.
Dig deeper:
Visitors can book one-on-one sessions by appointment, learning tips and techniques to create unique jewelry pieces they can take home.
The studio has become a local favorite for gift-giving, creative nights out, and anyone looking to explore their artistic side.
Each session is designed to guide participants through the jewelry-making process, from choosing materials to assembling their earrings.
What you can do:
Click here to book a session. hellomyrrh.com.
The studio is located at 2907 16th Street North in St. Petersburg.
The Source: This article was written with an interview with the owner of Hello Myrrh conducted by FOX 13’s Mike Hughes.