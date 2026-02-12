Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete nurse turns pandemic pastime into booming DIY jewelry bar business

By Mike Hughes
Published  February 12, 2026 12:28pm EST
Made in Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News
Creativity shines at Hello Myrrh jewelry shop

A nurse turned a pandemic hobby into a DIY shop filled with homemade earrings.

The Brief

    • Hello Myrrh is a DIY earring studio in St. Petersburg where visitors can craft their own jewelry.
    • The founder, a local St. Pete nurse, began making earrings during the COVID-19 pandemic as a hobby, which quickly grew into a thriving business.
    • Sessions at Hello Myrrh are by appointment only.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as a pandemic pastime has turned into a creative business, helping others make their own sparkle.

The backstory:

During the COVID-19 lockdown, a St. Petersburg nurse picked up jewelry-making as a hobby to pass the time.

Soon, demand for her handmade earrings exploded online and at Bay Area markets.

That growing passion led to the opening of Hello Myrrh, a DIY earring studio where anyone can craft their own earrings in a hands-on experience.

Dig deeper:

Visitors can book one-on-one sessions by appointment, learning tips and techniques to create unique jewelry pieces they can take home.

The studio has become a local favorite for gift-giving, creative nights out, and anyone looking to explore their artistic side.

Each session is designed to guide participants through the jewelry-making process, from choosing materials to assembling their earrings.

What you can do:

Click here to book a session. hellomyrrh.com.

The studio is located at 2907 16th Street North in St. Petersburg.

The Source: This article was written with an interview with the owner of Hello Myrrh conducted by FOX 13’s Mike Hughes.

Made in Tampa Bay