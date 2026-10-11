Jacksonville man dies after high-speed SUV crash into Wesley Chapel home

The Brief A Jacksonville man has died after losing control of an SUV and crashing into a home on Angus Valley Drive. An adult male passenger suffered serious injuries, while a woman inside the home was hospitalized for trauma. Speed was a factor in the crash at the intersection of Dayflower Boulevard, according to officials.



A 45-year-old Jacksonville man died after speeding down Angus Valley Drive and crashing his SUV into a house.

SUV crashes into house

Timeline:

At 5:20 Sunday afternoon, a 45-year-old Jacksonville man was driving a Kia SUV at a high rate of speed southbound on Angus Valley Drive. He lost control at the intersection of Dayflower Boulevard and slammed into a nearby home.

The driver died at the crash site. An adult male passenger in the SUV suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A 57-year-old woman living in the home was not hurt in the collision, but paramedics took her to an area hospital to be treated for trauma.

Crash details under investigation

What's next:

Authorities have not released the names of the driver, passenger, or homeowner involved in the crash.

It remains unclear what caused the driver to lose control or if mechanical issues contributed to the wreck.