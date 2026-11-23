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The Brief A woman wearing a "Retired Drug Dealer" T-shirt was arrested after a Citrus County traffic stop led deputies to a backpack containing crack cocaine, a digital scale and about 150 baggies, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Deputies also found a handwritten ledger with names and dollar amounts they said were consistent with narcotics transactions, CCSO said. After the woman was taken to jail, staff found cut straws hidden in her undergarments that later tested positive for fentanyl, according to CCSO.



A woman sporting a T-shirt that read "Retired Drug Dealer" was arrested after Citrus County deputies say she was found with cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a handwritten ledger during a traffic stop Friday.

Citrus County drug arrest

What we know:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on Nov. 20 after noticing it was unable to maintain its lane. The driver agreed to a search of the vehicle.

During the stop, deputies noticed a cut straw on the seat where rear-seat passenger Angela Moore had been sitting. When the deputy moved to retrieve it, Moore positioned herself between the open door and the seat, appearing to block his view, before asking to grab a jacket from inside the vehicle, according to CCSO.

That's when deputies noticed the message on her shirt: "Retired Drug Dealer."

A subsequent search led deputies to a backpack near Moore, which she confirmed belonged to her, according to the sheriff's office.

Inside, deputies found crack cocaine, a digital scale, approximately 150 unused plastic baggies and a handwritten ledger containing names and dollar amounts that investigators said were consistent with narcotics transactions.

But the discoveries didn't stop there.

Fentanyl discovery at detention facility

Dig deeper:

After Moore was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility, staff found more cut straws hidden in her undergarments, according to the sheriff's office.

The straws later tested positive for fentanyl, deputies said.

Investigators also learned Moore had two active warrants and was on active probation at the time of the traffic stop, resulting in additional charges.

Moore faces charges including possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, along with charges related to her active warrants and alleged probation violations.

Driver identity and exact stop location

What we don't know:

Authorities did not name the driver of the vehicle or confirm whether that person faces any charges from the traffic stop.

The sheriff's office did not release the specific roadway where the stop occurred.