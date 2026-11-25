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The Brief A pedestrian pushing a shopping cart was hit and killed by a Chevrolet sedan in St. Petersburg on Nov. 15, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police arrested 21-year-old Cauiau Davis-McKinney, who is accused of leaving the scene without stopping. Davis-McKinney faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.



A driver was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Petersburg that killed a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart earlier this month, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police identified the driver as Cauiau Davis-McKinney, 21, who was taken into custody.

St. Petersburg hit-and-run arrest

What we know:

Police said the crash happened on Nov. 15 shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of 28th Street North and 14th Avenue South.

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Investigators said the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart southbound on 28th Street North in the northbound lanes while crossing 14th Avenue South.

A Chevrolet sedan traveling northbound on 28th Street North approached the intersection and hit the pedestrian, according to police.

The driver left the scene without stopping, investigators said.

The pedestrian was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Davis-McKinney faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Pedestrian identity

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the pedestrian who died in the crash.