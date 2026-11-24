The Brief Crews are dismantling the water tower on 86th Avenue, piece by piece. The tower has been inactive since the late 1990s, and a 2020 inspection flagged rust, aging bolts, and foundation issues. City officials say the roughly $260,000 demolition is far more cost-effective than spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring the unused structure up to code and maintaining it.



A Pinellas Park landmark is coming down piece by piece as crews dismantle the city's old water tower.

Pinellas Park landmark history

Big picture view:

For decades, the tower at 86th Avenue and 47th Street has served as a familiar landmark for drivers and residents. According to Pinellas Park utilities director James King, however, the tank hasn't served its original purpose in quite a while.

"Basically, as of the late 90s, it's been completely inactive," King said. "It's just been a landmark."

Structural inspection and costs

The backstory:

A 2020 inspection revealed the aging tower was no longer structurally sound, flagging rust, aging bolts, and foundation issues.

"The underground infrastructure was coming to its years of usage — the bolts, the structure itself needed to be upgraded," King explained.

Bringing the tower up to modern safety and wind codes would have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, plus ongoing maintenance expenses, the city added.

"It would have cost the ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring this landmark up to code," King said. "That money should be invested into the active infrastructure for water and sewer."

By the numbers:

In the end, Pinellas Park City Council voted to pay a one-time cost of $259,500 to bring the tower down. Milburn Demolition is leading the project.

Top-down demolition process

What they're saying:

Crews are taking a methodical, top-down approach to bring the steel safely to the ground.

"They're up there with torches. They have this large crane," King said. "They cut sections of it down. They lower it down. They cut it up in smaller pieces, and then they haul it off."

Crews removed the top, dome-like structure first in three major sections. Then, they’ll bring the rest of the tower down evenly in uniform, in small sections, working all around the structure.

Water tower removals

The other side:

Milburn Demolition told FOX 13 they have plans to remove a water tower in Tampa in the future. Meanwhile, the city of Clearwater confirmed Milburn Demolition has already removed two of theirs, saying in a statement:

"Both elevated storage tanks were no longer needed for their original purpose within the City's water distribution system. Maintaining these aging structures would require significant ongoing expenditures for painting, corrosion protection, structural repairs, inspections, and other maintenance necessary to preserve their condition and safety.

Given the tanks' age, anticipated maintenance costs, and lack of operational need, continued investment was not economically justified. The City evaluated restoration and demolition alternatives, including potential cellular lease revenue, and determined that demolition was the most cost-effective long-term option."

Future of the cleared lot

What's next:

Once all the pieces are hauled away and the lot is cleared, Pinellas Park officials haven't finalized what will take its place — though the city is eyeing options that could benefit the budget.

"We don't know exactly what we're doing with the land yet, but hopefully we can do something to where it will generate funds for the city itself," King said.

For longtime residents sad to see a piece of local history go, King said the city understands the nostalgia, but the math left officials with little choice.

"This has been a landmark for the city of Pinellas Park for decades," King said. "But the price to keep it maintained outweighs the landmark itself."