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The Brief A 41-year-old Plant City social media content creator was charged after FWC officers accused him of illegally harvesting an eight-point buck on private property in Sumter County. Investigators said Derek Norwood posted a video of the hunt online but reported that the deer was legally harvested on public land. Norwood faces felony and misdemeanor charges, including trespassing while armed with a firearm and providing false information.



A Plant City social media content creator is facing charges after Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers accused him of illegally killing a deer and trespassing on private property in Sumter County. Derek Norwood, 41, posted a video of the hunt online, according to FWC.

Sumter County deer poaching arrest

The backstory:

FWC said Norwood was charged on Nov. 20 following an investigation into the alleged illegal killing of an eight-point buck.

FWC officers received information on Oct. 26 that Norwood had killed a male white-tailed deer with eight antler points while trespassing on private property, according to the agency.

Norwood, who is a content creator, posted a video of himself killing the deer online and submitted a harvest report claiming the buck was legally taken on public land, FWC said.

After reviewing the video, the officers’ investigation corroborated the initial information and uncovered more evidence indicating the deer was not killed at the location Norwood reported.

False deer harvest report

Dig deeper:

Florida requires hunters to log a deer harvest before moving the animal and report the harvest within 24 hours, regardless of where the deer was taken, according to FWC.

"Trespassing to poach wildlife, submitting false records and then posting a video of the act demonstrates a serious lack of judgment and blatant disregard for the law," Lt. Michael Rice of FWC's Northeast Region said. "We take the management of our wildlife and the rights of landowners and sportsmen seriously and will continue to hold violators accountable."

The agency said a warrant was issued for Norwood's arrest. He was taken to jail and charged with:

Trespass other than a structure or conveyance while armed with a firearm, a felony

Providing false information, a misdemeanor

Wildlife Alert tip line

What you can do:

FWC encourages anyone with information about wildlife violations to contact its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or submit a tip online through MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.

Exact crime location

What we don't know:

FWC did not name the specific Sumter County property where the deer was killed.