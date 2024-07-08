Jamaican restaurant in Tampa giving back after Hurricane Beryl slams island

The devastation from Hurricane Beryl has hit especially close to home for employees and customers at Jerk Hut, a Jamaican restaurant in Tampa.

"It affects everyone emotionally because whatever is one island's loss all of us feel that loss and take it upon ourselves that it could have been us," Evie Larmond said.

Larmond is a manager at the restaurant and also the president of the Caribbean Community Association in Temple Terrace.

So far, the storm has accounted for at least 11 deaths across the Caribbean islands.

Some of the impacts of Hurricane Beryl

"It doesn't matter which island gets hit. Every single island feels responsible to help that island get back up and get back on [its] feet again," Larmond said.

After the storm, Larmond says it only made sense to start helping, so she, along with the restaurant's owner Andrew Ashme and a local DJ who's from Grenada, began collecting donations for people in need. She says so far, the support has been overwhelming.

The Jerk Hut in Tampa

"When something like this happens, like as catastrophic as this happened. I don't know where these Caribbean people come from, but they come from all over, and they bring the best of what they have," Larmond said.

For now, they're collecting personal hygiene products, clothes, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries and medical supplies. She's hoping they can get the supplies to the people in need as soon as possible.

"This is just a beginning. We are going to be surrounded by lots and lots of people bringing in lots and lots of stuff to help all those Caribbean victims," Larmond said.