Bradenton man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

A Bradenton man was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement, in connection to his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach in 2021.

According to the Justice Department, John Anthony Schubert III, 47, of Bradenton, was involved in the effort to disrupt a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021.

Court documents show that Schubert was part of the initial breach of police barricades at around 12:53 p.m. at the Peace Circle on Pennsylvania Avenue NW and First Street NW.

From there, he continued toward the Capitol and confronted police officers near the stage set up for the inauguration.

That was where officials said he pushed back against police lines and threw a punch at an officer. He was then sprayed with a chemical irritant.

According to the DOJ, sometime later he entered the Capitol building threw a broken window and then helped his parents enter through the same window. His parents were each charged in June 2021 for their involvement in the incident.

Schubert was arrested on Monday and will make his initial appearance in the Middle District of Florida.