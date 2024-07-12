Expand / Collapse search

Jelly Roll performing at Dallas Bull after Morgan Wallen's Tampa concert was postponed

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 12, 2024 6:19pm EDT
Hillsborough County
Jelly Roll performs during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

TAMPA, Fla. - Music superstar Jelly Roll said he is performing Friday night at the Dallas Bull off U.S. 301 after Morgan Wallen announced he was rescheduling his concert at Raymond James Stadium.

Jelly Roll was set to take the stage prior to Wallen's performance Friday night in Tampa.

Wallen cited illness as the reason for postponing his performance, saying he struggled to make it through Thursday night's concert. The show initially set for Friday will instead take place Oct. 4

Jelly Roll says anyone with a ticket to the Friday concert will get in for free at the Dallas Bull until it reaches capacity. It is first-come, first-served.

