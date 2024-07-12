Jelly Roll performing at Dallas Bull after Morgan Wallen's Tampa concert was postponed

article

Music superstar Jelly Roll said he is performing Friday night at the Dallas Bull off U.S. 301 after Morgan Wallen announced he was rescheduling his concert at Raymond James Stadium.

Jelly Roll was set to take the stage prior to Wallen's performance Friday night in Tampa.

Wallen cited illness as the reason for postponing his performance, saying he struggled to make it through Thursday night's concert. The show initially set for Friday will instead take place Oct. 4

Jelly Roll says anyone with a ticket to the Friday concert will get in for free at the Dallas Bull until it reaches capacity. It is first-come, first-served.

