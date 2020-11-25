Jesuit High School students provide Thanksgiving meals for more than 200 families

Jesuit High School students and their families are meeting to deliver Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

"During this time of COVID there are a lot of people in need," said Jesuit High School parent Laura Jejune.

Her son Sam Jejune shared, "I think it's a really nice thing to do. I don't know. I just feel good about it."

They are taking part in Jesuit High School's annual Thanksgiving basket drive.

Andy Wood, director of community services for Jesuit explained, "It is one of the pillars of what we are supposed to be about here- men for others.”

This is the 10th year for the event.

"We have well over 200 student volunteers plus their parents," said Wood. "So we are probably looking at between 400 and 450 volunteers here today."

Students raised more than $16,000 for turkeys and all the trimmings.

"Such a great hallmark of the Jesuit experience, that you go out and help others," said Nico Machado, a student at the school.

"By doing that now especially in the greatest need for people. It's just really rewarding to help other people out."

They will be delivering about 260 baskets to local Boys & Girls Clubs and migrant education programs.

"It's just really rewarding to see the smiles on people's faces when they receive these packages," shared Frankie Machado.

The school says part of the student's education, is to understand the importance of serving others.

"It's about teaching these guys that serving others is about the most important thing that they can do," said Wood.

Children coming together to impact the lives of families in need.

