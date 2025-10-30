JetBlue flight diverted to Tampa International Airport after experiencing 'drop in altitude'

The Brief A JetBlue flight flying from Cancun, Mexico to Newark, New Jersey was diverted to Tampa on Thursday after the plane experienced a drop in altitude. Once the flight was at Tampa International Airport, medical personnel evaluated travelers and crew members. JetBlue said the aircraft was taken out of service for inspection.



A JetBlue flight flying from Cancun, Mexico to Newark, New Jersey was diverted to Tampa on Thursday after the plane experienced a drop in altitude.

What we know:

Once the flight was at Tampa International Airport, JetBlue flight 1230 was met with medical personnel who evaluated travelers and crew members. Officials with Tampa Fire Rescue said 15-20 passengers were evaluated and taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

JetBlue said the aircraft was taken out of service for inspection.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how many travelers were taken to the hospital by medical personnel. According to officials, they will be conducting a full investigation to determine what caused the drop in altitude.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved," a spokesperson for JetBlue said in a statement sent to FOX 13.

The FAA released the following statement about the issue:

"JetBlue Airlines Flight 1230 diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2:00 p.m. local time on Oct. 30 after the crew experienced a flight control issue. The Airbus 320 left Cancun International Airport and was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport. The FAA is investigating."