‘Jimmy Buffett’ namesake rescued from Margaritaville in Florida

A ‘strange bird’ may have been looking for its lost shaker of salt when it ended up needing to be rescued from Margaritaville.

A deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the Margaritaville Resort on Ft. Myers Beach to help a baby bird that was found on the ground next to a palm tree.

The baby bird, who has been affectionately named Jimmy Buffett after the ‘Margaritaville’ singer, was taken to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital for medical treatment.

The rescued bird was affectionately names Jimmy Buffett. Image is courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated that all the Parrotheads were pleased the deputy helped their feathered friend.

