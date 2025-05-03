Jose Castro, man killed in Clearwater Ferry Crash laid to rest

The Brief Days after the father of two little girls was killed in a ferry crash, loved ones said their final goodbyes to 41-year-old Jose Castro at his funeral. His funeral was held in Clearwater, just a few miles from where the Clearwater Ferry was run into by a private boat. FWC is still investigating, and is working in concert with Pinellas County prosecutors to determine if charges are appropriate.



Days after the father of two little girls was killed in a ferry crash, loved ones are saying their final goodbyes to 41-year-old Jose Castro.

His funeral was held in Clearwater, just a few miles from where the Clearwater Ferry was run into by a private boat.

"My uncle was a very happy person," said Angie Todd, Castro's niece. "He was always getting the family together, and I think that gives us a lot of strength being together and being united as one."

Castro came from Peru two decades ago, and became the center of life for the family who live in Clearwater.

His two daughters, Ivory, 8, and Jolene, 3, will never get used to the idea that he is gone.

"He wanted them to play out and be in the playground, make some friends," said his sister Angie Todd, "and he was always so joyous, and he wants that experience for his daughters too."

The USPS employee was the only one who didn't survive the crash that injured ten others.

At 8:40 Sunday night, a boat driven by Clearwater businessman Jeff Knight, slammed into the slower-moving ferry.

His legal team disputes early police statements that Knight left the scene, with lawyers saying he told his other passengers that he couldn't see the ferry's lights, that he told them to call 911 and that he tried to help with rescues.

They said he had to leave because his boat was taking on water.

Castro's family still argues he should face punishment.

"We need justice for him," said Angie Todd. "We need justice, these girls that he's leaving behind."

For at least today, though, the family is more focused on laying him to rest, and trying to make sense out of the randomness of it all. How could such an innocent day turn out like this?

"I got people texting me saying that they saw my brother happy that day, people who was in the area, he was happy," said Sandy Todd.

They're thankful for all the messages they've gotten from people they don't even know.

"All we can do is extend a giant hug to everybody," said Angie Todd, "Because, man, he would have just had a blast with everybody. He's so fun, he loved everyone. If you ever got the chance to even be in his presence, you would know that love."

FWC is still investigating, and is working in concert with Pinellas County prosecutors to determine if charges are appropriate.

