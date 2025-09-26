Tampa judge swears in daughter, fellow law graduates

The Brief Judge Elizabeth Rice swore in six new attorneys, including her daughter, Alex Rice. The ceremony celebrated academic success and a legacy of law spanning generations. Alex Rice will continue her studies at the University of Florida, pursuing an LLM in taxation.



Six Hillsborough County law school graduates were officially sworn in as attorneys on Friday, with presiding Court Judge Elizabeth Rice, who led the ceremony.

Local perspective:

The courtroom was filled with smiles, applause and a few tearful speeches as the graduates took their oath. After years of diligent studies and long nights, their hard work has paid off.

Judge Elizabeth Rice, who has served on the Tampa Circuit Court for 16 years, had an especially memorable day. Among the group of graduates was her own daughter, Alex.

Swearing in ceremony

During an uplifting speech for her daughter, Rice grew emotional, explaining the drive and educational commitment shown by Alex.

"I am so proud of my daughter, she has been such a special student. Everything she does is over and above. She pursued this all on her own and really has a passion," Judge Rice said.

Alex Rice, who graduated with honors, said sharing the moment with her mother was an unforgettable opportunity.

The ceremony honored more than just academic success, it celebrated a legacy in law that now spans generations.

Judge Elizabeth Rice and daughter Alex Rice

After taking the oath, the new attorneys posed for photos, hugged loved ones, and signed their official credentials. They now begin their next chapter as legal professionals.

It may have been the end of law school for these graduates, but it is just the start of their journey in public service.

What's next:

Alex Rice plans to continue studying at the University of Florida, to receive her LLM (Master of Laws) in taxation. She enjoys learning more and more every day, and is committed to her further education.