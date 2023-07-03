Fourth of July: A look by-the-numbers at the American holiday

article

The Fourth of July is an annual federal holiday that celebrates the day the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

That day, 247 years ago, there were roughly 2.5 million people living in the newly formed nation’s 13 colonies.

Now the United States has a population of nearly 333.3 million, and many of these American households will participate in a Fourth of July gathering or event.

Visitors wait for Independence Day fireworks display at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the US Capitol in Arlington Virginia, on July 4, 2022. (Yasin ÃztÃ¼rk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Here are 10 quick facts about Fourth of July food and firework spending, celebrations and travel plans.

1. How much money is spent on 4th of July celebrations?

2. How many 4th of July BBQs are there?

3. How many hot dogs are eaten on 4th of July?

4. How many people watch Nathan's hot dog eating contest?

5. Is 4th of July a popular beer holiday?

6. How much money is spent on 4th of July fireworks?

7. How many fireworks will go off during Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show?

8. How many people travel during 4th of July weekend?

9. How many American flags are sold each year?

10. How much was 4th of July food inflation last year?

1. How much money is spent on 4th of July celebrations?

Researchers at the National Retail Federation (NRF) have predicted that 87% of Americans will celebrate Independence Day, and those celebrants will spend $93.34 per person on various food items, according to the retail trade association's current projection for 2023.

2. How many 4th of July BBQs are there?

Of those who plan to celebrate the Fourth of July, 65% are planning to host a cookout, barbecue or picnic, according to the NRF.

FILE-An Independence Day cookout is held on July 4, 2020. (Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

3. How many hot dogs are eaten on 4th of July?

The National Hot Dog & Sausage Council estimates that Americans eat approximately 150 million hot dogs on the Fourth of July each year.

The council says if someone laid out these hot dogs in real-life, the combined length would be "enough to stretch from D.C. to L.A. more than five times."

4. How many people watch Nathan's hot dog eating contest?

Marketers at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs report that nearly two million people tune in to watch its annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

More than 40,000 people stop by the Coney Island competition venue in Brooklyn, N.Y. to see contestants eat as many hot dogs as they possibly can.

The 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest is held in Coney Island of Brooklyn borough, New York City, United States on July 4, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

5. Is 4th of July a popular beer holiday?

The top holiday for at-home beer consumption is the Fourth of July, according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association.

6. How much money is spent on 4th of July fireworks?

A firework industry revenue report from the American Pyrotechnics Association reveals that the display fireworks industry made $400 million in 2022, while the consumer fireworks industry made $2.3 billion.

The association says American use fireworks year-round to celebrate events , but "July 4th is still the ‘big day.’"

7. How many fireworks will go off during Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show?

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show in New York City will fire off approximately 2,400 shells and effects per minute from the East River barge.

The "25-minute extravaganza" will release 60,000 fireworks shells "across the Big Apple skyline," according to the national department store's event page for 2023.

In 2022 and during the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain and labor force disruptions in the firework industry were contributing factors to a national firework shortage, which had an effect on some celebratory displays throughout the country.

8. How many people travel during 4th of July weekend?

The American Automobile Association estimates that 50.7 million people will travel for the Fourth of July starting from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4.

The association’s forecast predicts that 43.2 million Americans will travel by car, 4.17 million will travel by air and 3.36 million will travel by bus, train and cruise.

9. How many American flags are sold each year?

The Flag Manufacturers Association of America estimates that there are 150 million American flags sold in the U.S. each year.

10. How much was 4th of July food inflation last year?

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual "Cost of July 4th Cookout" market basket study found that the 2022 inflation rate made "Independence Day cookout foods" 17% more expensive than it was in 2021, which was an increase of "about $10."

The federation estimated Fourth of July foods cost a total of $69.68 in 2022 versus $59.50 in 2021. The bureau has yet to release its Cost of July 4th Cookout for 2023.

