$362 million Selmon Expressway expansion moving forward in Tampa

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) says work is already underway on a major expansion project along the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway.

THEA recently informed Tampa City Council members that crews are positioning equipment ahead of construction, which is scheduled to begin this spring.

The $362 million project will widen the expressway from two lanes in each direction to three between Downtown Tampa and Gandy Boulevard, a 4.5 mile trek. Officials emphasize the expansion is fully funded through toll revenue collected from the Selmon Expressway, with no tax dollars being used.

THEA Executive Director Greg Slater says the project will include a complete reconstruction of the roadway.

What they're saying:

"We are going to reconstruct all of that expressway, rebuild all of those bridges, including the Hillsborough River Bridge by the Convention Center, redo underpasses, and construct everything within the existing right-of-way that we own today," Slater said.

Slater says drivers will begin noticing preliminary activity in early spring, including survey crews.

Beyond roadway improvements, the project also includes several community-focused enhancements.

Plans call for 14 green spaces beneath the elevated expressway, featuring parks, dog parks, pickleball courts, and outdoor gathering areas. The expansion will also incorporate enhanced stormwater management systems and noise-barrier walls in residential areas.

THEA is also introducing new technology designed to improve traffic flow. Slater describes the system as a "Downtown Brain," which will use cameras, artificial intelligence, and real-time traffic monitoring.

"With the right intelligence and interconnecting with the signal systems, we can detect congestion early and adjust signal timing," Slater explained. "If traffic starts to build and ramps begin to back up, we can extend green times and push traffic through more efficiently."

By the numbers:

Officials say the expansion is necessary due to rising traffic volumes. In 2020, the Selmon Expressway carried nearly 131,000 vehicles per day. Today, that number has climbed to nearly 250,000 vehicles daily.

Slater says the goal is not only to improve mobility but also to better connect surrounding neighborhoods.

"What we're trying to do is create sections of community space and activate the area underneath the expressway to connect the communities on either side," Slater said.

Drivers can expect to see survey crews and construction equipment along the path ahead of full construction beginning this spring.