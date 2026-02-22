Expand / Collapse search
Bradenton overnight shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead: MCSO

By
Published  February 22, 2026 11:36am EST
Bradenton
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in Bradenton.
    • Deputies responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of 34th Avenue East in the Samoset neighborhood, where the victim was pronounced dead, according to MCSO.
    • Investigators say the shooting was not random, and the cause remains under investigation.

BRADENTON, Fla. - Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed in an early morning shooting in Bradenton Sunday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

MCSO says deputies responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 34th Avenue East.

When deputies arrived at the scene in the Samoset neighborhood, they aided the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say the shooting was not random. 

What we don't know:

MCSO says the cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

No additional details have been released. 

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

BradentonCrime and Public Safety