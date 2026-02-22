Bradenton overnight shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead: MCSO
BRADENTON, Fla. - Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed in an early morning shooting in Bradenton Sunday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
MCSO says deputies responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 34th Avenue East.
When deputies arrived at the scene in the Samoset neighborhood, they aided the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators say the shooting was not random.
What we don't know:
MCSO says the cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
No additional details have been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.