Bradenton overnight shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead: MCSO

The Brief The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in Bradenton. Deputies responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of 34th Avenue East in the Samoset neighborhood, where the victim was pronounced dead, according to MCSO. Investigators say the shooting was not random, and the cause remains under investigation.



Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed in an early morning shooting in Bradenton Sunday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

MCSO says deputies responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 34th Avenue East.

When deputies arrived at the scene in the Samoset neighborhood, they aided the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say the shooting was not random.

What we don't know:

MCSO says the cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

No additional details have been released.