4-year-old child found dead in Wimauma: HCSO
article
WIMAUMA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child in Wimauma.
What we know:
According to HCSO, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, in the 2500 block of Tee Time Road. When deputies arrived, they found the child unresponsive.
READ: Venice man accused of chloroforming, killing missing woman told nurse he killed 4: Affidavit
The child was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.
What we don't know:
The cause of death is under review by the Medical Examiner’s Office, HCSO said.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.