4-year-old child found dead in Wimauma: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child in Wimauma.

What we know:

According to HCSO, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, in the 2500 block of Tee Time Road. When deputies arrived, they found the child unresponsive.

The child was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

The cause of death is under review by the Medical Examiner’s Office, HCSO said.