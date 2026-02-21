Expand / Collapse search
4-year-old child found dead in Wimauma: HCSO

By
Published  February 21, 2026 12:58pm EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child in Wimauma.
    • Deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Friday to the 2500 block of Tee Time Road and found the child unresponsive; the child was later pronounced dead, HCSO said.
    • Officials say the cause of death is under review by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

WIMAUMA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child in Wimauma.

What we know:

According to HCSO, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, in the 2500 block of Tee Time Road. When deputies arrived, they found the child unresponsive.

Venice man accused of chloroforming, killing missing woman told nurse he killed 4: Affidavit

The child was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

The cause of death is under review by the Medical Examiner’s Office, HCSO said.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

