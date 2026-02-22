1 dead, another injured in shooting at Sarasota apartment complex: SCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another hurt at an apartment complex in Sarasota.
What we know:
Deputies responded Sunday morning to the 7000 block of Tides Circle to do a welfare check on a resident. When they arrived at the unit, deputies found one person dead inside the home and another person suffering from a gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
The injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition has not been released at this time.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say the incident appears to be domestic.
No additional details have been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.