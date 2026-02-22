Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Inland Hernando County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County
6
Freeze Watch
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hernando County, Polk County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Sumter County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Coastal Sarasota County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Polk County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hillsborough County
Rip Current Statement
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Small Craft Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

1 dead, another injured in shooting at Sarasota apartment complex: SCSO

By
Published  February 22, 2026 12:47pm EST
Sarasota
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person dead and another injured.
    • On Sunday morning, deputies responding to a welfare check on Tides Circle found one person deceased and another suffering from a gunshot wound. The injured person was hospitalized, SCSO said.
    • Investigators say the shooting appears to be domestic in nature, and no additional details have been released.

SARASOTA, Fla. - Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another hurt at an apartment complex in Sarasota.

What we know:

Deputies responded Sunday morning to the 7000 block of Tides Circle to do a welfare check on a resident. When they arrived at the unit, deputies found one person dead inside the home and another person suffering from a gunshot wound.

READ: Bradenton overnight shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead: MCSO

What we don't know:

The injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition has not been released at this time.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the incident appears to be domestic. 

No additional details have been released.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

SarasotaCrime and Public Safety