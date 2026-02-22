1 dead, another injured in shooting at Sarasota apartment complex: SCSO

article

The Brief The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person dead and another injured. On Sunday morning, deputies responding to a welfare check on Tides Circle found one person deceased and another suffering from a gunshot wound. The injured person was hospitalized, SCSO said. Investigators say the shooting appears to be domestic in nature, and no additional details have been released.



Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another hurt at an apartment complex in Sarasota.

What we know:

Deputies responded Sunday morning to the 7000 block of Tides Circle to do a welfare check on a resident. When they arrived at the unit, deputies found one person dead inside the home and another person suffering from a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition has not been released at this time.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the incident appears to be domestic.

No additional details have been released.