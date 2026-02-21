Expand / Collapse search
Dover felon faces 31 charges after deputies seize guns, drugs and weapon conversion devices: HCSO

By
Published  February 21, 2026 3:53pm EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old Dover man during a probation search. Adrian Bueno is accused of storing guns and drugs at his home and a vacant family-owned property during a probation search.
    • In total, deputies found guns, 11 machine gun conversion devices, and large amounts of cannabis, THC liquids, amphetamines and cocaine, HCSO said.
    • Bueno, a convicted felon, faces 31 charges, including armed drug trafficking, firearm possession during a felony and multiple probation violations, according to the sheriff's office.

DOVER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old Dover man accused of using a vacant family-owned property to store guns and drugs.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, deputies responded on Thursday to a home on Clinton Street in Dover to help the Florida Department of Corrections with a probation search involving Adrian Bueno.

During the search, probation officers found a gun inside a bedroom. Investigators say Bueno is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.

Detectives later searched the residence, discovering 11 machine gun conversion devices and controlled substances, HCSO said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Bueno admitted to storing more guns and drugs at an empty family-owned property across the street. At that location, detectives recovered 3.4 pounds of THC liquids, 6.95 pounds of cannabis, 4.95 pounds of cannabis edibles, 19 grams of amphetamines and 11.9 grams of cocaine.

Bueno was taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

  • Import, distribute, sell, or possess a bump-fire stock (11 counts)
  • Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts)
  • Felon in possession of ammunition (2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony (4 counts)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Felon in possession of a firearm (3 counts)
  • Armed trafficking in amphetamine (14–28 grams)
  • Armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver (2 counts)
  • Armed possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver
  • Violation of probation, fleeing law enforcement with no regard
  • Violation of probation, possession of marijuana over 20 grams (2 counts)

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

