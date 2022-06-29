July 4th, Tampa style: Boom by the Bay includes boat parade, water ski show

article

Celebrating America will be more fun than ever at this year's Boom by the Bay celebration along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Mayor Jane Castor announced details of this year's festivities, which will include a huge ‘thank you’ for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Curtis Hixon Park.

There will also be a water ski show, poker run, and a Blessing of the Fleet with this year's boat parade.

Bolts fans may sign a large banner, thanking the team for another great season of hockey in the Sunshine State. And anyone participating in the boat parade is encouraged to wear red, white, and Bolts blue, and display their best Lightning decor.

For the main event, the city of Tampa says this year's fireworks display will be the most spectacular yet – and it's being remastered by the company behind Busch Gardens' fireworks shows. Plus, Sparkman Wharf and Armature Works are organizing fireworks shows for their areas of the city.

To see a full schedule of activities and a map of events, visit BoomByTheBay.com.

Anyone may participate in the boat parade, but those who wish to be eligible for prizes and a special Captain's Dinner is asked to register with Friends of the Riverwalk.