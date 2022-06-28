Where to find 4th of July fireworks, celebrations around Tampa Bay area

article

The Tampa Bay Area will be a blast for the Fourth of July this year.

Parades, food, performances, and fireworks are how locals will be celebrating.

Here's a list of where and when you and your family can have some 4th of July fun in your community. Not all displays are on July 4th, so be mindful of dates and times.

7th Annual Zephyrhills Summerfest Fireworks

July 2, 2022 12:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Zephyr Park | 38116 5th Avenue Zephyrhills, FL 33542

The event will include local food trucks & restaurants, cold treats, lemonade, and carnival food. There will be a live DJ Emcee and live music performances on stage all day. There will also be a family-friendly kid's zone. The fireworks show will be 30 minutes long.

Avalon Park Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 2022 - 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Center of Avalon Park | 5060 River Glen Boulevard

The fireworks will start at 9:00 p.m. The event will have food trucks, vendors and a complimentary bounce park. The event is free and open to the public.

4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2022 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

559 North Citrus Avenue Crystal River, Florida 34429

There will be a fireworks display over Kings Bay. There will also be live music, food and drinks and vendors in downtown Crystal River. The fireworks will start at 9:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Boom by the Bay

July 4, 2022

Star Spangled Sparkman

The events as Sparkman Wharf will be starting at 11 a.m. There will be a water ski show, live music, food, drinks, and fireworks along the waterfront.

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works

The celebration at Armature Works begins at 3 p.m. There will be live music, a hot dog eating competition, a kid zone, food, drinks, and fireworks along the waterfront.

Friends of the Riverwalk July 4th Boat Parade

The Friends of the Riverwalk will have their 2nd Annual July 4th Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet . boat starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending at 7:15 p.m.

Boom on Bayshore

The whole family can enjoy food trucks, live entertainment, and waterfront views of the largest firework display starting at 7 p.m. on Bayshore Boulevard (south of Davis Islands Bridge).

47th Annual July 4 Celebration

July 4, 2022

10:00 a.m. - Parade

6:00 p.m. - Live music, food trucks, entertainment

9:15 p.m. - Fireworks

The parade will start from Whiteway Drive and Gillette Avenue. It will then run south to Druid Hills, west to Ridgedale and south to the Temple Terrace Little League fields. The evening events will be at 1st fairway of Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club, 600 Inverness Avenue. Street parking will be available where there are no "no parking" signs.

4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2022 5:00 p.m.

Indian Rocks Baptist Church is hosting a fireworks show. Limited on-site parking is $10. Parking lots open at 5:00 p.m. Visitors can park & walk from Largo Middle School or Largo High School for $5. Food trucks and music will be at the event.

Treasure Island Celebrate America Fireworks Show

July 4, 2022 (Rain date July 5th) 9:00 p.m.

Gulf Front Park | 10400 Gulf Boulevard

Watch fireworks on the beach. Organizers recommend bringing a beach chair or towel. The Treasure Island Police Department wants residents and visitors to use crosswalks when crossing Gulf Boulevard and other busy roadways.



4th of July Parade & Patriotic Ceremony

July 4, 2022 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Main Street | Safety Harbor, FL 34695

The American Legion Post 238 will host a patriotic parade down Main Street on July 4th. They ask that everyone wear your red, white and blue. Free snow cones, water, juice, cookies and popcorn will be available.

4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2022 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Safety Harbor Waterfront Park | 105 Veterans Memorial Lane Safety Harbor, FL 34695

There will be children’s activities, live entertainment and food vendors. The city says the best seats for fireworks are at Marina or Waterfront Park. The fireworks begin at exactly 9:00 p.m.

Clearwater Celebrates America – At the Ballpark

July 4, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

The annual fireworks display starts at 9:15 p.m. and is being temporarily relocating from Coachman Park to BayCare Ballpark, because of Imagine Clearwater construction. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at BayCare Ballpark, by calling 727-467-4457 or online at myclearwater.info/america. Parking is also $5 and can be purchased at the parking lot.

"The Fourth" Independence Day Celebration at St. Pete Pier

July 4, 2022 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The 2nd annual St. Pete Pier Run, Craft Beer Garden and Food Trucks & Vendors will be part of the celebration. Live Music on the Visit St. Pete Clearwater Main Stage and roaming entertainers will also be at the event. The traditional fireworks show will start at 9:00 p.m. It will be visible from the entire Downtown waterfront.

T. Mims Corp. Red, White & Kaboom Independence Day Celebration

Sunday, July 3, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Frances Langford Promenade at Lake Mirror | 121 S Lake Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

There will be food trucks and live performances. The fireworks display begins at 9:00 p.m. Everyone who is attending is asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item to donate to Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE).

City of Bartow Fourth of July

Monday, July 4, 2022 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

2250 S Floral Ave. Bartow, FL

The City of Bartow is celebrating the Fourth of July with free live music, activities and fireworks. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets encouraged.

July 4th Celebration

July 4, 2022

Rain date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022 - no activities or vendors, gates open 8:00 p.m., fireworks only at 9:00 p.m.

Plant City Stadium | 1810 East Park Road

Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m. (parking is $5 per car and cash only) Stadium gates, concessions, and field activities open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. This event is family-friendly and alcohol-free. There will be activities and food vendors the whole family can enjoy.

American Family Celebration

July 4, 2022 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The Great Life Church | 14494 Cortez Boulevard Brooksville, FL

The church is hosting an interactive block party with food trucks, music, a kids zone and fireworks.

Annual Fourth of July Picnic in the Park

July 4, 2022 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Craig Park | 100 Library Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

This is the fourteenth year for the free event.

July 4th Bayfront Fireworks

July 4, 2022

Sarasota Bayfront | 5 Bayfront Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236

The best viewing of the fireworks display is from Bayfront Park near Marina Jack.

South Jetty Fireworks

July 4, 2022 9:00 p.m.

Fireworks will be shot from South Jetty shortly after 9 p.m.. The free show will last an estimated 30 minutes.

The fireworks display may be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as from other locations around Venice.