Junior League of Tampa Holiday Gift Market offers full month to shop

One of Tampa's most anticipated holiday traditions will kick off this weekend, but with a different look and feel this year.

The Junior League of Tampa's Holiday Gift Market will begin its "Early Access Week" Saturday, November 14.

The entire gift market typically lasts one week and takes place at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this year's event will be virtual and last an entire month.

Shoppers will still be able to discover unique items from a variety of local small business merchants that include apparel, home and holiday décor, gourmet food and cookware, children’s gifts and giftable services.

A portion of all purchases will go to The Junior League of Tampa community projects and nonprofit programs.

Tickets are on sale for $10 for the Holiday Gift Marketplace Early Access, which lasts until November 20. The entire event will continue until December 13.

For details, visit https://www.holidaygiftmarket.org/.