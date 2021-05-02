Jurassic World VelociCoaster: Photos show inside the queue

article

As the opening of the newest thrill ride approaches at Universal Orlando Resort, photos are emerging from inside the queue.

The theme park company previously announced that that Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open this summer on June 10.

Theme park blog Universal Parks News Today visited Universal's Island of Adventure on Sunday for an annual pass preview of the attraction.

They shared photos of the queue leading up to the attraction.

Photos from Universal Park News Today

Universal Park News Today also shared a video from the queue of a vehicle moving through and a raptor following closely behind.

Universal Orlando Resort previously described the thrill ride as "a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators."

According to the theme park company, be prepared to:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering "Top Hat," which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise and will feature an original story "that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs, and environments fans have seen on the big screen.

Guests will reportedly join the cast of the films — Chris Pratt, as Owen Grady; Bryce Dallas Howard, as Claire Dearing; and BD Wong, as Dr. Henry Wu — on a high-speed chase alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack.

