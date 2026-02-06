Car located in fatal Clearwater hit-and-run; Police looking for driver

article

The Brief Clearwater police say they have located the car that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 60-year-old man on Wednesday night. Investigators say that the driver's red, 2020s-model Ford Mustang, sustained significant front-end damage from the collision. Anyone with information regarding the driver’s identity or their whereabouts is urged to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.



Clearwater police say they have located the car that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 60-year-old man on Wednesday night.

The victim, Elbert Gilbert, was walking in a marked crosswalk at around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Mustang that was traveling westbound on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

Investigators say that the driver did not stop and the red, 2020s-model Ford Mustang, sustained significant front-end damage from the collision.

PREVIOUS: Clearwater hit-and-run victim dies at hospital, search for driver continues: police

Gilbert was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert and police say he later died from his injuries.

The investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the driver’s identity or their whereabouts is urged to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.