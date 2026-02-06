Car located in fatal Clearwater hit-and-run; Police looking for driver
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police say they have located the car that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 60-year-old man on Wednesday night.
The victim, Elbert Gilbert, was walking in a marked crosswalk at around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Mustang that was traveling westbound on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department
Investigators say that the driver did not stop and the red, 2020s-model Ford Mustang, sustained significant front-end damage from the collision.
Gilbert was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert and police say he later died from his injuries.
The investigation remains active.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the driver’s identity or their whereabouts is urged to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.