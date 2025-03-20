12-year-old boy drowns in Lake Roy in Winter Haven Thursday afternoon

The Brief The body of a 12-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming in Lake Roy in Winter Haven was found on Thursday. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said a man took his two sons and a nephew out on a boat to swim and fish. Judd said the water was choppy, and the wind was strong.



A 12-year-old boy drowned Thursday afternoon in Lake Roy in Winter Haven.

What we know:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a man took his two sons and a nephew out on a boat to swim and fish.

Judd said the 9-year-old, 10-year-old and 12-year-old jumped into the water to swim when they started having trouble swimming.

Judd said the water was choppy, and the wind was strong.

The 9-year-old and 10-year-old were able to get back into the boat. The 12-year-old did not.

That's when the father of the boy jumped into the water to save his son. He managed to get the boy on his back, but as he was swimming back to the boat, the boy slid off his back and went under the water.

PCSO's marine unit, which is equipped with underwater sonar devices, as well as their drones and helicopters, searched the area.

The child's body was recovered and brought back to shore.

The child has been identified as Noah Gomez, of Winter Haven.

