Juvenile hospitalized in Largo shooting: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 8, 2024 10:47am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

LARGO, Fla. - The Largo Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile in Largo on Wednesday night. 

It happened in the area of Clearwater Largo Road and New Jersey Street. 

The juvenile, whose age has not been released, was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. 

Few details have been released, but police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

