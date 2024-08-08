Juvenile hospitalized in Largo shooting: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Largo Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile in Largo on Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Clearwater Largo Road and New Jersey Street.

The juvenile, whose age has not been released, was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Few details have been released, but police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

