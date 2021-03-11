Kayak fishing tournament in April will raise money for family of fallen Pinellas County deputy

article

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced a fundraising tournament will be held for the family of Deputy Michael Magli, who was killed in the line of duty last month.

It will be a kayak fishing tournament scheduled for Saturday, April 3. All participants are asked to weigh-in by 4:30 p.m. at Osprey Bay Outdoors, located at 160 North Belcher Road in Clearwater.

The agency said there will be a mandatory captain’s meeting at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2 at the same location. During that time, participants will given a registration card and instructions.

The registration fee is $65. There will also be a charity raffle, vendors, food and a live DJ. All raffle proceeds will be given to Deputy’s Magli’s wife and his two children.

The first-place winner will receive $1,000, second place will receive $500 and third will receive $300.

Registration information can be found here: www.rakfishing.com/michaelmagli.

Deputy Michael Magli became the first deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to die in the line of duty when he was hit while trying to stop a suspected drunk driver.

