Expand / Collapse search

Kayak fishing tournament in April will raise money for family of fallen Pinellas County deputy

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
article

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced a fundraising tournament will be held for the family of Deputy Michael Magli, who was killed in the line of duty last month.

It will be a kayak fishing tournament scheduled for Saturday, April 3. All participants are asked to weigh-in by 4:30 p.m. at Osprey Bay Outdoors, located at 160 North Belcher Road in Clearwater.

The agency said there will be a mandatory captain’s meeting at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2 at the same location. During that time, participants will given a registration card and instructions.

The registration fee is $65. There will also be a charity raffle, vendors, food and a live DJ. All raffle proceeds will be given to Deputy’s Magli’s wife and his two children. 

PREVIOUS: Fallen hero: Community says farewell to Deputy Michael Magli

The first-place winner will receive $1,000, second place will receive $500 and third will receive $300.

Registration information can be found here: www.rakfishing.com/michaelmagli.

Deputy Michael Magli became the first deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to die in the line of duty when he was hit while trying to stop a suspected drunk driver. 
 