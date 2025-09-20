'Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful' wraps up Spirit Week with major coastal cleanup

The Brief Hundreds of volunteers joined Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for Spirit Week, cleaning waterways and coastlines across Hillsborough County. The effort spanned 33 different locations and collected thousands of pounds of trash and debris. Volunteer opportunities are available year-round through Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.



This week, hundreds of people across Tampa Bay rolled up their sleeves to protect the environment as part of Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful’s annual Spirit Week.

From the Hillsborough River to neighborhood shorelines, volunteers of all ages took part in cleanups at 33 locations — all aimed at reducing litter and protecting marine habitats.

What they're saying:

Executive Director Kristina Moreta says she’s seen the program grow significantly since she began volunteering as a teenager: "I’ve been volunteering since I was 15 years old. I’ve seen this cleanup grow and change in good ways because the need is there, and we’re trying to focus on more high-need areas."

She added that, just this week alone, thousands of pounds of debris have already been pulled from local waterways.

What you can do:

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful reminds the community that the work doesn’t stop after Spirit Week. Volunteer opportunities are available 365 days a year — whether you want to join a cleanup, plant trees or take part in conservation education.

Click here to learn how to get involved.