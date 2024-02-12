Keeping pets safe on Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, we want to look out for everyone we love, including our four-legged family.

Unfortunately, if your pets get ahold of traditional Valentine's Day treats, they will not be feeling the love.

One Tampa Bay veterinarian says we need to be vigilant and keep gifts like chocolates, hard candies, and flowers like lilies out of reach.

"Especially with chocolates and different types of flowers, we definitely want to keep those away from pets. Lots of things can cause issues. Keeping them in a high up place. Chocolate of any kind is never good. The darker the chocolate, the more potent it is. Anything can be toxic. It's mainly about the amount," said Ellen Buerkett, with Beacon Emergency Veterinarian Hospital.

READ: Send St. Jude Valentine’s Day cards to children this holiday

You will also want to keep gifts away from your pets.

"Anything foreign or fun to play with: balloons, strings, eating anything that’s linear can be very problematic," Buerkett shared.

Buerkett says if your pet is acting weird, tired, or throwing up, seek care for your pet right away.

"Like any holiday, maintain vigilance. We are caught up in the moment, but it’s important to not forget our four-legged friends," explained Buerkett.