Kellogg's releases ‘All Together Cereal’ featuring 6 popular cereals as part of anti-bullying campaign

Kellogg’s created a limited-edition box featuring six of its most popular cereals called “All Together Cereal.”

It’s part of an anti-bullying campaign called Spirit Day, which is one of the largest demonstrations where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying and advocate for LGBTQ youth.

The $20 purple box features the mascots for Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats behind a bowl of mixed cereal. The large box contains all of the cereals in individual boxes.

“It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love,” the company said in a press release.

Kellogg’s became an official partner of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and will donate $50,000 to the organization.