Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development

People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation.

As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa.

It’s known for its tranquil landscape of winding roads and horse farms. Keystone, Odessa is a dream for those looking for a quiet, rural lifestyle.

READ: Homeowners may not see immediate relief with property insurance, experts say

It's why Vivian Vetere and her husband moved there. They have six acres on Patterson Road.

"Life as we know it is not going to be the same," explained Vetere.

They’ve got plenty of room for their two horses Red and Saucy to run free, but about a year ago, the quiet was cut by the sharp sounds of development.

"We just love the area, and we are absolutely devastated to find out about this," Vetere said. "There was no warning, nothing. Somebody approached me at my mailbox and said how are you going to like to see 196 houses come up across the street from you and I said what? I had no idea."

MORE: Housing advocates see high influx of homelessness in 2022 as rents increased

Missy Nordbeck lives here too and is among more than a dozen neighbors suing Hillsborough County to stop the development of the 200-acre plot on Patterson Road.

"We can complain about anything we can think of to complain about to just slow it down, be a speed bump until we can get into court," explained Nordbeck.

It's owned by national home builder Taylor Morrison, who has plans for a 194-home development.

"It’s going to be a nightmare," said Vetere. "They’re going to have to put a light I heard they can’t widen this road there's going to be roughly 200 houses, so there's going to be at least 400 cars coming in and out of here, I mean this road can't manage that, the whole area can't manage that."

Nordbeck said development started without warning using an outdated zoning approval from 31 years ago.

PREVIOUS: Advocates pushed for more affordable housing this year as Tampa Bay area saw record rent, home prices

"Yes there was a zoning approval for this site plan back in 1991," said Nordbeck. "They found it, they unearthed it, and they just started building."

The county passed a Comprehensive Protection Plan in 2001, which states only one home can be built per five acres.

"All were asking for is Taylor Morrison to have to abide by the county’s own rules," Nordbeck said. "I know that sounds crazy, were not asking for a dime we just want them to revoke the development order and start the process over using todays rules and regulations."

The county did issue a stop work order for Taylor Morrison once back in April 2022 along with a $310,000 fine for illegally removing trees without the proper permit.

Vetere remembers the day the trees came down, "There was a line of those very old, some of them hundreds of years old, there was a line of them all the way down the road, and they cut them down that’s illegal they dug up gopher tortoises by hand."

A spokesperson for Taylor Morrison released the following statement to FOX 13:

"Taylor Morrison is pleased to have the opportunity to develop a community in the Keystone area and we are working to ensure that it will complement the natural elements and beauty of the surrounding properties. No trees were cleared outside of the permit limits and the plan for the site meets all zoning requirements. Prior to the site work starting, the county's Natural Resources department had already reviewed and approved the permit plans, however, the final construction permit had not been issued. We regret the timing error on the site work and worked with the applicable County authorities to address the matter. We have since received our full site permit from the County and are in process of our development activity with the County's approval. We believe there is some confusion regarding zoning for this property which falls outside of the 2001 overlay zone. The community plans are in full accordance with zoning and it is being built based on the zoning that applies specifically to this site location. Taylor Morrison will continue to closely coordinate with the County under their guidance and appreciates their diligence in this matter."

READ: This is how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Tampa

FOX 13 reached out to the Hillsborough County Commission for comment and were told by Chief Assistant County Attorney Robert Brazel that, "We have a longstanding policy in our office of not commenting on pending litigation, and we advise our commissioners and staff to do the same. We find it preferable to make our position known through our court filings and arguments to the court."

Until that day in court, this group of neighbors continues its fight to protect their rural community.

"We’ve done everything we can to prepare for this emergency hearing, and it is our first time in front of the judge, the first time in court to have our side heard by someone who can actually help us," Nordbeck said.

Taylor Morrison did submit traffic and school studies to the county in 2020 showing that the area could absorb the new development.

The emergency hearing will take place January 18th.