Kids -- or kids at heart -- can write letters to zoo animals, Weeki Wachee mermaids

Parents, if you're searching for a new way to keep your kids -- or maybe yourself -- occupied, how about writing a letter to some pretty cool pen pals?

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park in Hernando County is still accepting "tail mail." Kids can write the mermaids letters, then hear their responses on YouTube.

Kids can even go on their website, and choose which mermaid or "Prince" they'd like to write to. Information can be found on the Florida State Parks' website.

If you'd rather writing to animals, a zoo in Springfield, Missouri says its animals are lonely -- ever since it had to shut down.

According to Dickerson Park Zoo, staffers are asking kids to write letters to the animals to keep them company. It's also a great way to practice writing.

The mailing address is: 3043 North Fort, Springfield, Missouri