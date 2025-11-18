Kitchen fire destroys Avon Park home: HCFR

The Brief A fire that started from a cooking accident has destroyed an Avon Park home, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue. The only person inside was helped out of the home by first responders. The Red Cross is in contact with the home's resident to figure out next steps.



An Avon Park home was destroyed by a fire that started in the kitchen, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to a burning single-family home on the 400 block of W Gobourne St.

The only person inside was helped out of the home by first responders.

Investigators say that the fire spread after a cooking accident.

The duplex unit and a camper next door were both damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported.

HCFR says that the home is a total loss.

What's next:

The Red Cross is in contact with the home's resident to figure out next steps.

