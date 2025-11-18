Kitchen fire destroys Avon Park home: HCFR
AVON PARK, Fla. - An Avon Park home was destroyed by a fire that started in the kitchen, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Fire crews responded around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to a burning single-family home on the 400 block of W Gobourne St.
Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue.
The only person inside was helped out of the home by first responders.
Investigators say that the fire spread after a cooking accident.
Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue.
The duplex unit and a camper next door were both damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported.
HCFR says that the home is a total loss.
Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue.
What's next:
The Red Cross is in contact with the home's resident to figure out next steps.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Highlands County Fire Rescue.