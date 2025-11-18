Expand / Collapse search

Kitchen fire destroys Avon Park home: HCFR

By
Published  November 18, 2025 2:55pm EST
Highlands County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A fire that started from a cooking accident has destroyed an Avon Park home, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
    • The only person inside was helped out of the home by first responders.
    • The Red Cross is in contact with the home's resident to figure out next steps.

AVON PARK, Fla. - An Avon Park home was destroyed by a fire that started in the kitchen, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to a burning single-family home on the 400 block of W Gobourne St.

Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue.

The only person inside was helped out of the home by first responders.

Investigators say that the fire spread after a cooking accident.

Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue.

The duplex unit and a camper next door were both damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported.

READ: Sarasota police investigating suspicious package on Orange Ave.

HCFR says that the home is a total loss.

Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue.

What's next:

The Red Cross is in contact with the home's resident to figure out next steps.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Highlands CountyFire