Kitten rescued from storm drain ready for adoption

A tiny kitten that was rescued last month is ready for adoption.

Workers with Friends of Strays animal shelter heard the 7-week-old kitten's mews coming from the bottom of a sewer drain last month. Apparently, the poor girl fell through the grate and couldn't get out.

She was hungry and cold, and her human rescuers said mom wasn't anywhere to be found.

They named her Penny and made sure she got plenty of food and love until she was big enough for a fur-ever home.

If you are interested in adopting Penny, please can fill out an online application here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-YCfJK06-HDM07AQ-CfXBCcNw4qx96BdNviU_e3mvdUEINA/viewform

Penny's rescue was thanks to the work of Operation: SNIP, a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Largo, and Friends of Strays' Safer at Home program. Friends of Strays is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter.