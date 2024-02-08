Knight Parade 2024: Here’s what to know before you go

The Knight Parade, which some people call the ‘Gasparilla Night Parade,' has lit up Ybor City’s 7th Avenue for the past 50 years.

Since 1974, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago has hosted the Illuminated Knight Parade to celebrate Tampa’s Latin heritage and civic pride by brightening the streets of Ybor City with floats, costumes, and, of course, beads.

Approximately 100,000 people are expected to line the street to watch marching bands, local dignitaries and dozens of organizations make their way through Ybor City.

When is the 2024 Knight Parade?

Date: Saturday, February 10

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

Who is the grand marshal for the 2024 Knight Parade?

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair will serve as the grand marshal for the 2024 Knight Parade.

TV personality Steve Wilkos will also join as a special guest for the parade.

The 2024 Krewe of Sant’ Yago’s El Rey (King) is Chris Cubero, and La Reina (Queen) is Quinn Erickson. They will also be featured at the parade.

What roads are closed for Knight Parade 2024?

Expect roads to close on Saturday, Feb. 10 for the 2024 Knight Parade, which moves east down 7th Avenue from Nuccio Parkway to 22nd Street in Ybor City.

7th Avenue will close at 2 p.m.

Crossroads will close at 6:30 p.m.

TECO Streetcar stations 1-4 will be closed from 6 to 10 p.m. A temporary streetcar station will be running in front of the Streetcar barn on 7th Ave.

Knight Parade route courtesy of the city of Tampa.

Is there seating for Knight Parade 2024?

Knight Parade official bleacher seats are available to purchase/reserve for $30. There are four sections of seats:

Sections A & B are in front of Gaspar’s Grotto

Section C is in front of Sunday’s Delicatessen

Section D is in front of Columbia Centennial Museum

Click here to reserve an official bleacher seat.

How does the Knight Parade benefit the community?

The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago has organized and hosted the Knight Parade since 1974 to raise funds for higher education.

Through the Knight Parade and other fundraising events, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Education Foundation has provided more than $5 million in scholarships for local students to attend Bay Area colleges and universities since 1994.