Wrestler Ric Flair pumps up Baker Mayfield after Bucs loss in Detroit: ‘You played your heart out’

After a disappointing loss in Detroit, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is receiving encouraging words from the ‘Nature Boy’ himself, wrestler Ric Flair.

Flair, who calls Tampa home, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sunday evening to show his support for Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a social media post, the flamboyant wrestler wrote that he is a Bucs fan and has a lot of respect for the quarterback and the team.

Flair added that he wants to hang out with Mayfield but doesn’t have his number.

Mayfield joined the Bucs in 2023, replacing quarterback Tom Brady.

Flair is known as a wrestling star legend. His career spanned about six decades. He was one of the first big stars to crossover and draw mainstream interest with his "Woo!" catchphrase and lavish robes.

In 2022, Flair served as the grand marshal for the Gasparill Parade of Pirates.